Eagles fan survives lightning strike while golfing

A Philadelphia Eagles fan from Utah has incredibly lived to tell the tale after he was struck by lightning on the golf course.Justin Hofer shared his harrowing brush with death from a Las Vegas hospital room."Every day just hug your kids and your wife because you just never ever know," Hofer said.He says a sunny day on the golf course quickly turned to snow.His golf buddy (and fellow Eagles fan), Brett Denmah, says he heard the loudest, screeching roar, and a sound like no other.That's when Brett realized his friend had been struck by lightning on the green."And I recognized that his body was on fire, and there was a flame about the size of your hand on your right hip, and our immediate reaction was we got to get that flame out," Brett said.Brett and another friend smothered the flames with their jackets.Other bystanders helped, CPR was performed, and Justin was rushed to the hospital.He suffered both external and internal burns, and his recovery will be a long one.If you're wondering about their allegiance to the Eagles, seeing as they're from Utah - they say they like the Birds' fighting spirit.Clearly, Justin is a fighter as well.-----