Avocado fries a hit at avocado restaurant

Another day - another show of love for avocados.The superfood is really having a moment right now. So much so that there's a cafe in Brooklyn that's ALL about it, and there's one item on the menu that has even the most passionate avocado-nistas divided.On the menu are Avocado Fries - fried avocado slices.It's their signature dish, battered and deep fried.Some people are beyond excited and can't wait to feed their avocado addiction.Others are not sold, saying why do we always have to lead something healthy to the dark side?The consensus in our newsroom is, it looks good enough to try!