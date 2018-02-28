EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3154145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deadly house fire in West Philly: Vernon Odom reports during Action News at Noon on February 28, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3151158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person killed in West Philadelphia fire: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3152223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 injured in West Philadelphia fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.

One person was killed in a fire in West Philadelphia.Neighbors stood in disbelief as fast-moving flames tore through two twin homes Tuesday night.Just before 9 p.m., emergency responders flooded the 5300 block of Race Street, battling the one-alarm blaze.It took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to tame the blaze."There was a lot of fire in the building of origin," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. " When they arrived, there was fire more than two stories up above the building."In the smoldering aftermath, firefighters found the remains of the man who lived there known around the neighborhood by various names: Mr. Ken, Mr. Kenny and Mr. Kennedy."He was real cool. He always helped out," said neighbor George Hoggard. " You'd see him always speak with a positive vibe, so it's a bad loss for the neighborhood."Just a few blocks from the deadly fire, another fire injured a person on the 100 block of South 50th Street.That fire started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.The victim was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, with second and third-degree burns to his back, legs, and arms.------