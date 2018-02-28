STANDOFF

Man who shot wife, killed self in Edgewater Park, Burlington Co. ID'd

Man who shot wife, killed self in Burlington Co. ID'd. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man shot his wife before killing himself in their Edgewater Park, Burlington County home, according to officials.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Edgewater Park, New Jersey.

Officials say 57-year-old Gregory Martin, a township crossing guard, shot his wife Michele several times at their home.

When police responded early Wednesday morning, Martin rushed back inside and refused to come out.

Authorities later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 4 a.m.

His 46-year-old wife was rushed to Cooper Hospital. Though she was seriously hurt, she's expected to survive.

Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence and it appeared at one point they were looking for shell casings in the front yard across the street.

We later saw an upstairs window of the couple's home with a bullet hole.

Neighbors tell Action News the couple was quiet. They say the husband and wife moved into the home back in 2015.

But only one person Action News spoke to actually heard gunshots overnight. Most of the residents slept through it all.

