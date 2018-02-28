SHOOTING

2 dead in shooting at Allentown gas station

2 dead in Allentown gas station shooting. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
Two people have died following a shooting at a gas station in Allentown.

Police found a 28-year-old man dead at the scene on Airport Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A second man later died at the hospital.

Police say a third victim remains in critical condition.

A gas station employee says the shots were fired in two locations near the gas pumps and inside the convenience store.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests.
Deadly shooting at Allentown gas station. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.



