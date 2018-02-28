2 dead in shooting at Allentown gas station

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --Two people have died following a shooting at a gas station in Allentown.
Police found a 28-year-old man dead at the scene on Airport Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A second man later died at the hospital.
Police say a third victim remains in critical condition.
A gas station employee says the shots were fired in two locations near the gas pumps and inside the convenience store.
Investigators have not yet made any arrests.
