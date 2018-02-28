FAMILY

3-year-old fan excited to get mail from 6abc Action News team

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Action News fan gets letter from Morning Team. The Action News Morning Team reports on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

One of the special things about Action News is our viewers.

We hear all the time how watching is a tradition that started when they were young.

And that is definitely the case for one Harleysville, Montgomery County family and, in particular, a 3-year-old boy named Curran.

In a video sent to Action News, Curran was so excited to receive mail from meteorologists David Murphy, Karen Rogers, and Chris Sowers.

Curran's siblings, 8-year-old Declan and 5-year-old Fiona, were there to help their younger brother with all that mail.

Curran's mom, Casey Fitzgerald Henry, sent us the video. She says that he loves anything to do with weather and knows the names and faces of the Action News team.

She says Curran even keeps the pictures in his bedroom at night.

Thanks for watching, Curran!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Mom buys dress for waitress who helped son survive shooting
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More family
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News