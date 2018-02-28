One of the special things about Action News is our viewers.We hear all the time how watching is a tradition that started when they were young.And that is definitely the case for one Harleysville, Montgomery County family and, in particular, a 3-year-old boy named Curran.In a video sent to Action News, Curran was so excited to receive mail from meteorologists David Murphy, Karen Rogers, and Chris Sowers.Curran's siblings, 8-year-old Declan and 5-year-old Fiona, were there to help their younger brother with all that mail.Curran's mom, Casey Fitzgerald Henry, sent us the video. She says that he loves anything to do with weather and knows the names and faces of the Action News team.She says Curran even keeps the pictures in his bedroom at night.Thanks for watching, Curran!------