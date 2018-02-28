Nokia's 'Banana Phone' makes a comeback

It is called the 'Banana Phone' because of its curved shape.
Nokia unveiled a new version of the more than 20-year-old phone, with a larger screen, and some new options that were not available with the original.
The 'Banana Phone' sells for $97.
Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals. https://t.co/b2oqWiWw1l pic.twitter.com/BzjN3UCGkL— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) February 25, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps