Nokia's 'Banana Phone' makes a comeback

Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals. https://t.co/b2oqWiWw1l pic.twitter.com/BzjN3UCGkL — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) February 25, 2018

A futuristic-looking phone that debuted in 1996 is coming back.It is called the 'Banana Phone' because of its curved shape.Nokia unveiled a new version of the more than 20-year-old phone, with a larger screen, and some new options that were not available with the original.The 'Banana Phone' sells for $97.------