Nokia's 'Banana Phone' makes a comeback

1996 'Banana Phone' making return. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

A futuristic-looking phone that debuted in 1996 is coming back.

It is called the 'Banana Phone' because of its curved shape.

Nokia unveiled a new version of the more than 20-year-old phone, with a larger screen, and some new options that were not available with the original.

The 'Banana Phone' sells for $97.


