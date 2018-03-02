Philadelphia holding first gun buyback of 2018

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia is holding its first Gun Buyback of 2018 today.

It is hosted by the 22nd Philadelphia police district and Yoni Nadav, the owner of the "Official Unlimited" store.

The Gun Buyback will take place at 2321 N. Broad Street, which is a property adjacent to the "Official Unlimited."

It will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Police say participants will receive a $75 gift card to "Official Unlimited" in return for the surrendered weapons.

"There are no questions asked, this is a 100% anonymous event. However, we do ask that the weapons are transported and surrendered to the event in a safe manner," police say.

Gift cards are limited in supply, and will be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News