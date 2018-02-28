Florida woman survives random chainsaw attack

A woman is recovering Tuesday after police say a man attacked her with a chainsaw on Hypoluxo Road near North Seacrest Boulevard in Palm Beach County, Florida.Lantana Police called the attack a random act of violence. Police Chief Sean Scheller said the woman, who is in her 60's, was walking near a Super 8 motel when she saw a man carrying a chainsaw.She told police she thought he was a landscaper so she kept walking.Scheller said that's when suspect, 20-year-old Juan Carlos Cabrera Jr., came at her, tackling the woman to the ground.Cabrera fired up the chainsaw and began striking her in the chest, Scheller said.As she tried to get away the chainsaw cut parts of her hands.The police chief said he believes a passerby stopped to help the woman.Police are confident the victim and suspect do not know each other."He has confessed to the investigator and actually made a comment that he woke up this morning got something to eat. And I can't confirm or deny if he has any kind of mental illness or not. But he did make a comment to the investigator that he saw the lady in the area and stated 'I am going to end this woman's life,'" Scheller said.Lantana Police arrested Cabrera who was standing by his vehicle in the Super 8 lot.Cabrera was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.The victim was in surgery after the attack, but is expected to survive.------