Suspects sought in Dunkin' Donuts robbery in Crescentville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are looking for a pair of bandits, who walked into a Dunkin Donuts and made off with some cash.
Police have released a surveillance video of the robbery on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.
They say two men entered the Dunkin Donuts on February 7 at two in the afternoon.
They allegedly handed an employee a note demanding money or be shot.
After complying, the two suspects left.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps