Body found near Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown

A body was found floating in the river at Penn Treaty Park in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia.Police say a passerby discovered the body around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday near the 1300 block of North Delaware Avenue.The body was found floating six feet from shore, police say.The unidentified person is described as a white woman between the ages of 30 to 40 years old.Medics recovered the body and she was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.No further details have been released.------