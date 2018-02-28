REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

126 S 11th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,200 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

126 S 11th St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 126 S 11th St.

In the third-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1321 Spruce St., #3a



Next, there's this apartment over at 1321 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1229 Chestnut St., #319




Here's a studio at 1229 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,125 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The sunny unit has a kitchenette and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News