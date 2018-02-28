What Will $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
126 S 11th St.
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 126 S 11th St.
In the third-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1321 Spruce St., #3a
Next, there's this apartment over at 1321 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1229 Chestnut St., #319
Here's a studio at 1229 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,125 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The sunny unit has a kitchenette and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.