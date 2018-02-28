REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Graduate Hospital, Right Now

2209 Carpenter St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're in the market for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Graduate Hospital look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

749 S 23rd St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 749 S 23rd St., is 14.3 percent less than the $1,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Graduate Hospital.

In the bright second-floor unit, the listing promises air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1611 Christian St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1611 Christian St., is listed for $1,300 / month.

In the first-floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

912 S 16th St., #3




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 912 S 16th St., which, at 1,920 square feet, is going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2209 Carpenter St.




Finally, there's this residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2209 Carpenter St., listed at $1,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, great closet space, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News