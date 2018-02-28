The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Graduate Hospital, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
749 S 23rd St.
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 749 S 23rd St., is 14.3 percent less than the $1,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Graduate Hospital.
In the bright second-floor unit, the listing promises air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1611 Christian St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1611 Christian St., is listed for $1,300 / month.
In the first-floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
912 S 16th St., #3
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 912 S 16th St., which, at 1,920 square feet, is going for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
2209 Carpenter St.
Finally, there's this residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2209 Carpenter St., listed at $1,395 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, great closet space, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
