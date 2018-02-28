The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mantua, Explored

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mantua are hovering around $989 (compared to a $1,500 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mantua rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3716 Spring Garden St.




Listed at $875 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3716 Spring Garden St., is 11.5 percent less than the $989 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mantua.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

501 North 35th St., #1e




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 North 35th St., is listed for $890 / month.

The first-floor unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

3723 Spring Garden St., #1r



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3723 Spring Garden St., which is going for $900 / month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a private yard and great natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

