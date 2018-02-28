COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Flyer takes time out for reading

Flyers Defenseman Brandon Manning joined in with students celebrating the birthday of Dr Seuss (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students in South Philadelphia are getting excited about reading with the help of the Flyers.

The Philadelphia Performing Arts school is celebrating the birthday of Dr Seuss and Wednesday they welcomed in Flyers Defenseman Brandon Manning.

Manning spent time with 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

A few lucky classrooms were literally pulled from a hat to have the chance to see Manning during his visit.

He talked to the students about working hard to reach their dreams before posing for a few pictures.
