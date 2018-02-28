35 years of serving school children

They say she had one of the toughest jobs of the day, serving lunch to 400 school kids.Wednesday Carol Goodwin retired after 35 years of serving her community, and every single student at West End Memorial Elementary School in Woodbury, NJ, .There were many hugs, kisses and tears and a "clap-out", with all 400 students along with faculty and staff,clapping their hearts and hands out to thank Carol for 35 amazing years.Carol tells us the day was bittersweet.She says she suffers from arthritis and knows it's time to slow down, but will miss her time with students as they head to her for lunch."I am going to miss the job because I love the school. I love the children and the staff that I work with all the time. I am going to miss the school and the children"Colleague Vincent Myers said she will be missed "She is irreplaceable just for her time service love care and attention and the love she gives every day is tremendous"The kids made her cards, and signs, all mementos she will take with her.Carol says she will be back to see the kids, because she will miss them too much.