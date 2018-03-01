SCHOOL SAFETY

Evesham Township police look to hire retired officers to protect schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Evesham Township Police look to hire officers to protect schools: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 28, 2018 (WPVI)

By
EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
One New Jersey school district is looking have retired law enforcement serve as armed guards at its facilities.

This was already in the works in Evesham Township School District last year, but the timing is now nationally relevant.

The officers would be a part of the Evesham Township Police Department; the department says the officers would be full-time, fully trained and fully armed.

Students welcome the idea as many expressed worry that what happened in Parkland, Florida could happen at their school.

"Since all the teachers are talking about it, doing escape routes, and ways to get out... it kind of worries me," said student Alexa Rankin.

While the national conversation centers on banning bump stocks and arming teachers, in Evesham Township, it's about recruiting former cops.

"We can recruit retired officers who have 25 plus years of experience in school security, to provide that safety mechanism in each of our district facilities," said Police Chief Christopher Chew.

The officers would be serving eight facilities, plus the township's high school.

Among other things, the job requires applicants be retired no longer than three years, and they need to go through state-mandated training to be fully uniformed and armed and prepared for the worst-case scenario.

"If there is an active shooter, their primary goal is to immediately neutralize that threat. Address the shooter. Attack the shooter. And do everything they can to protect the school and staff," said Chew.

Parents who Action News spoke with seem to be in support of the plan.

"After what happened in Florida, you can't have enough security," said parent Maxine Paul.

"They kind of know what to look for, because they are retired from the force," said parent Brenda Rankin. "I'm OK with them being armed because they are professionals. A lot of people are saying the teachers should be armed, but I wouldn't be comfortable with a teacher carrying a gun."

The department beefed up school security in 2015 after a boy tried to die in a suicide by cop using a replica gun outside Van Zant Elementary.

Parents say this new effort is a start in the right direction.

"It's not an optimal solution, but you have to start somewhere," said parent Greg Blank. "I don't see a downside."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsschool safety
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
More school safety
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News