Forget detention, school disciplines with yoga

School replaces detention with yoga. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

An elementary school in Colorado is taking a unique approach to disciplining its students.

Dowl Elementary in Denver no longer sends students who misbehave to afternoon detention.

Instead, students are placed in a yoga class, which is known as "after school reflection."

The program has been so successful, administrators now offer yoga to all students after school.

