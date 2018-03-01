Forget detention, school disciplines with yoga

An elementary school in Colorado is taking a unique approach to disciplining its students.
Dowl Elementary in Denver no longer sends students who misbehave to afternoon detention.
Instead, students are placed in a yoga class, which is known as "after school reflection."
The program has been so successful, administrators now offer yoga to all students after school.
