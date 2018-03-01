Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby middle school; pellet gun recovered

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A lockdown has been lifted at a school in Upper Darby after students reported seeing another student with a pellet gun.



Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road was placed on lockdown at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said students on their way to school saw a fellow student place a pellet gun into a backpack and then reported that incident to school officials.



The student then apparently threw the pellet gun into some bushes, Chitwood said. It was later recovered by police.

The pellet gun never made it into the school building, police said.

No students were harmed.

The lockdown was lifted by 10 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool threatschool lockdownUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News