College basketball player reunited with mom for first time in five years

Jacksonville State University basketball player sees his mother for the first time since 2013. (WPVI)

A college basketball player was surprised by his mother, who he had not seen since 2013.

Norbertas Giga is a senior forward on the Jacksonville State University men's basketball team. He hails from Lithuania, and has not seen his mother since coming to the United States five years ago.

During what he thought was a film session with his coaches, Gigas is instructed to sit down. The staff tells him the session is being recorded so they can document the trip.

After chatting for a few moments, Gigas' mother walks into the room.

Gigas' is so shocked to see his mother that he gets up from his chair and starts to tear up. The two embrace each other for a long time.

"It means a lot to both of them. I'm just happy that they could be together this week," said head coach Ray Harper.

"I'm just speechless right now. I'm just happy for her to be here. I'm happy for her to see me play on a big team on a big stage," said Gigas.

The Gamecocks are in Evansville, Indiana before the start of the 2018 Ohio Valley Championships. The team is in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
