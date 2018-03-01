Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced more than two dozen arrests in connection with a pawn shop theft ring operating in Bucks County.Josh Shapiro detailed the results of the year-long investigation at a news conference in Falls Township on Thursday.The owner of two stores, "Levittown Quick Cash Trading Post" and "Morrisville Loan and Pawn," was arrested. Four employees were also arrested.They are charged with scheming to buy and re-sell nearly $700,000 worth of stolen merchandise from thieves known as "boosters."A total of 27 so-called "boosters" were also charged in the ring.Shapiro says the defendants stole the items and sold them to the pawn shops for money to feed their heroin and opioid addictions.------