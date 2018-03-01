Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced more than two dozen arrests in connection with a pawn shop theft ring operating in Bucks County.

Josh Shapiro detailed the results of the year-long investigation at a news conference in Falls Township on Thursday.

The owner of two stores, "Levittown Quick Cash Trading Post" and "Morrisville Loan and Pawn," was arrested. Four employees were also arrested.

They are charged with scheming to buy and re-sell nearly $700,000 worth of stolen merchandise from thieves known as "boosters."

A total of 27 so-called "boosters" were also charged in the ring.

Shapiro says the defendants stole the items and sold them to the pawn shops for money to feed their heroin and opioid addictions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftFalls Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News