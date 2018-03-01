Ardmore, Pa. man arrested on child pornography charges

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
An Ardmore, Pa. man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Lawrence Brean, 69, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say they found in his home two flash drives containing at least 25 images that depicted girls from 11 to 15 years old engaged in sexual acts.

A laptop computer which contained additional images was also seized from the residence, prosecutors said.

Investigators say a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Brean.

His home was searched back in November with the assistance of a K9 officer trained to detect electronic devices such as flash drives.

Brean has been released on $25,000 unsecured bail and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.

He is also required to restrict his Internet usage to business use only.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild pornographyLower Merion Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News