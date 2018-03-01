FOOD & DRINK

New Rittenhouse Sushi Bar 'Yomitori' Opens Its Doors

Photo: Jin C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Rittenhouse, called Yomitori, is located at 133 S. 20th St.

This newcomer--located in the former MIZU Sushi Bar, which closed late last year--specializes in an array of traditional sushi mainstays, along with signature rolls and sides.

On the menu, look for entrees that include assorted sashimi plates, rolls with soft-shelled crab and eel sauce, and omakase (chef's choice) offerings. Cooked dishes include chicken or shrimp teriyaki, udon noodles, and sides like pork or veggie gyoza.

Yomitori has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Chungmuk C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "The food is extremely fresh and service is excellent. I enjoyed myself and will be returning. Love this place!"

Yelper Laurie J. added: "Best sushi I've had in Philly. Would highly recommend. We loved their version of the rainbow roll."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yomitori is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News