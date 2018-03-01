REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Society Hill, Right Now?

530 S 2nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

325 Spruce St.




Listed at $975 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment, located at 325 Spruce St., is 15.2 percent less than the $1,150 / month median rent for a studio in Society Hill.

The unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

704 S Washington Sq.




This apartment, situated at 704 S Washington Sq., is listed for $1,095 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. There's also on-site laundry available. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

334 Lombard St., #213




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 334 Lombard St., which is going for $1,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and great natural lighting. Cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

727 Spruce St.




Then there's this 600-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 727 Spruce St., listed at $1,460 / month.

In the sunny unit, expect air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

530 S 2nd St.




Listed at $1,465 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 530 S 2nd St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

636 Spruce St., #5




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 636 Spruce St., is listed for $1,550 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

406 Spruce St.



And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 406 Spruce St., which is going for $1,585 / month.

In the bright bi-level unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

305 Pine St.




Over at 305 Pine St., there's this 1,600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, going for $1,595 / month.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a spiral staircase. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. The building has on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

510 Spruce St., #2




Listed at $1,645 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 510 Spruce St.

In the sunny unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and exposed bricks. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

