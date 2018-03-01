Boston mayor makes good on Super Bowl bet

It was a most delicious bet, served up straight from New England.When the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Patriots in the Super Bowl the mayors of both cities wagered a culinary staple -- cheesesteaks and lobster rolls.You've heard of humble pie. On Thursday, some Philadelphia firefighters got a taste of wicked fresh lobster victory!Jonathan, a representative from Paulie's in Boston's North End, drove eight hours from Boston to Engine 45, Ladder 14 in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section, with 25 lobster rolls inside a cooler in his trunk.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was there to help accept the yummy reward, and they even made poor Jonathan get in on an Eagles chant.Jonathan says it was a good game. And even though they lost, he's happy to resolve the bet, Boston style.-----