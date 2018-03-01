SPORTS

Boston mayor makes good on Super Bowl bet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a most delicious bet, served up straight from New England.

When the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Patriots in the Super Bowl the mayors of both cities wagered a culinary staple -- cheesesteaks and lobster rolls.

You've heard of humble pie. On Thursday, some Philadelphia firefighters got a taste of wicked fresh lobster victory!

Jonathan, a representative from Paulie's in Boston's North End, drove eight hours from Boston to Engine 45, Ladder 14 in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section, with 25 lobster rolls inside a cooler in his trunk.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was there to help accept the yummy reward, and they even made poor Jonathan get in on an Eagles chant.

Jonathan says it was a good game. And even though they lost, he's happy to resolve the bet, Boston style.

