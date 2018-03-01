PennDOT, PECO prepare for nor'easter

PennDOT and PECO say they are ready for the nor'easter that is bearing down on the area.Kristina Pappas with PECO says crews have been busy getting ahead of the system, making sure they are prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings."We work throughout the year to really make sure we are really ready to handle storms like this, so that nobody is scrambling at the last minute. We do tree trimming throughout the year and we continue to invest in our system to make sure it is the most reliable for our customers," she said.The system is expected to bring a mixed bag of wind, rain, and snow.PECO says a big concern is the wind, and possibly heavy, wet snow, that could bring down traffic lights, tree limbs and toss around debris that could knock out electricity."The wind is really going to be the biggest factor for us. The wind has the potential to take down trees and branches and some of our equipment, but our crews are ready if anything happens. They are on hand to respond," said Pappas.Brad Rudolph with PennDOT says hundreds of workers have been monitoring the storm and are on standby and will be dispatched as needed.He doesn't expect this system to produce much of a plowing situation, but like PECO, he says workers target problem areas throughout the year and make sure drains are clear of debris in hopes of preventing flooding."We are planning to use all of our guys. They will be running their routes as soon as there is any mixed precipitation or any snow starts to fall. There are some challenges with this storm, we want motorist to be aware that wind is going to be especially high," Rudolph said.From PennDOT to PECO, crews across the region are reassuring the public they are prepared to respond. Now they are just waiting to see what the weather holds."Another reminder that winter is not over, we still have several more weeks. March is an active month and when we are not doing potholes, we are probably going to be doing some more winter service activity," Rudolph said.PECO reminds everyone that if you see a downed power line do not approach it. Instead, contact them and they will send out a repair crew.------