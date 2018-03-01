A civil suit was filed today against Gwynedd-Mercy Academy Elementary School on behalf of a seventh-grade girl who was sexually molested by a school employee back in 2015.According to the lawsuit, a 40-year-old man, who was an I-T worker, would take the 13-year-old girl into his office and engage in inappropriate behavior.Attorneys for the girl allege school officials were aware or should have been aware of the behavior, and done something to stop it.The worker was eventually arrested, tried and convicted of molesting the girl.The school did not comment.***HERE***------