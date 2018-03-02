EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3163637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gray Hall reports on the nor'easter from the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section on March 2, 2018.

Steady rain was falling well before dawn along the Schuylkill Expressway in Wynnefield Heights.Officials were urging motorists to exercise caution heading out Friday, as flooding was predicted for a number of areas as a powerful nor'easter moves into the region.While the winds were still light Friday morning, gusts were expected to pick up in the afternoon and continue into the evening in central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania.Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Some flights cancellations were being reported at Philadelphia International airport.Agencies including Peco and PennDOT were on alert for potential problems caused by falling trees and tree branches.Meantime, the same storm was already causing trouble in western Pennsylvania.In Butler, power lines and trees were uprooted overnight. Trees fell on homes in Sewickley and Hampton Township.A landslide threatened to destroy a home in Kilbuck Township, about 12 miles north of Pittsburgh.Eight homes have been evacuated and officials estimate the rain-soaked clay soil is moving about an inch an hour downhill.------