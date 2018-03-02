TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on Blue Route (I-476) in West Conshohocken, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in West Conshohocken, Pa. on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Traffic is moving again on the Blue Route (I-476) after a tractor-trailer crash in West Conshohocken.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-476 near Front Street.

Police tell Action News the driver of the big rig lost control and hit the median.

The driver had to be extricated from the cab, which separated from the trailer.

There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

One lane was getting by the scene as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

All lanes were back open by 7 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstractor trailertraffic accidentWest Conshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News