Traffic is moving again on the Blue Route (I-476) after a tractor-trailer crash in West Conshohocken.It happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-476 near Front Street.Police tell Action News the driver of the big rig lost control and hit the median.The driver had to be extricated from the cab, which separated from the trailer.There was no immediate word on that person's condition.One lane was getting by the scene as crews worked to clear the wreckage.All lanes were back open by 7 a.m.------