Up to 4 suspects involved in robbery at Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Rowan University officials say as many as four suspects may have been involved in an on-campus robbery of a student on Thursday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. behind Rowan Hall near North Campus Drive.

University officials say the suspects punched a male student and took his book bag.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Officials say there is just a vague description of the suspects, who were said to be black and white males.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsrobberyGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News