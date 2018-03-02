Rowan University officials say as many as four suspects may have been involved in an on-campus robbery of a student on Thursday night.It happened just after 6 p.m. behind Rowan Hall near North Campus Drive.University officials say the suspects punched a male student and took his book bag.The victim was not seriously injured.Officials say there is just a vague description of the suspects, who were said to be black and white males.Anyone with information is asked to call police.------