GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --Rowan University officials say as many as four suspects may have been involved in an on-campus robbery of a student on Thursday night.
It happened just after 6 p.m. behind Rowan Hall near North Campus Drive.
University officials say the suspects punched a male student and took his book bag.
The victim was not seriously injured.
Officials say there is just a vague description of the suspects, who were said to be black and white males.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
