WEATHER

Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter

EMBED </>More Videos

Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amtrak is beginning to restore service, after it came to a complete halt on the Northeast Corridor at the height of the storm Friday.

Modified service between Washington D.C. and New York City began this morning.

Service from New York to Boston is expected to resume just after 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Amtrak's Keystone service that runs to and from New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg is also operating on a modified plan.

Amtrak said passengers with travel plans may adjust their plans or review refund information through Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-Rail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsnor'easteramtrak
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News