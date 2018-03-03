Police: Man arrested after killing wife and mother in Mayfair

Police say a man is in custody after his wife and mother were murdered in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Chippendale Avenue.Police say a man shot his 42-year-old wife once in the back of her head, and then shot his 71-year-old mother in the head.His wife was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m.Police say the 44-year-old man fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue around 9:30 p.m., leading police on a chase into Montgomery County.The chase ended at the Bethayres Train Station on Welsh Road in Lower Moreland Township.The suspect then exited his car and pointed a gun at police.Officers on the scene opened fire on the suspect, hitting him in the arm.The suspect is currently stable at Abington Hospital.------