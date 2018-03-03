Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion

The storm may be to blame for at least one death in our region.A 57-year-old man was killed when police say a tree crashed down onto a car in Montgomery County.Police tell Action News it happened around 7 p.m. Friday on South Gulph Road between Arden and Upper Gulph Roads in Upper Merion Township.When police arrived at the scene they found a 40-foot long section of a tree on top of a vehicle.The tree landed on top of the front windshield, dashboard and front seat.The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.------