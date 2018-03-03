TRAFFIC

Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion

Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --
The storm may be to blame for at least one death in our region.

A 57-year-old man was killed when police say a tree crashed down onto a car in Montgomery County.

Police tell Action News it happened around 7 p.m. Friday on South Gulph Road between Arden and Upper Gulph Roads in Upper Merion Township.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 40-foot long section of a tree on top of a vehicle.

The tree landed on top of the front windshield, dashboard and front seat.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsweathertree fall
TRAFFIC
