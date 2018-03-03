EDUCATION

Cherry Hill School District implements new security measures

Cherry Hill School District implements new security measures. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Cherry Hill School District says it will implement new security measures beginning Monday, in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

There will be an increased and visible presence of police officers through the end of the school year.

All parents, guardians and family members must present photo ID and the student ID number to be allowed into the school.

All other visitors will need a scheduled appointment.

Every school will also be required to do one fire drill and one security drill every month.

