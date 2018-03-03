Lawyer: Suspect in college student murder depressed in jail

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. --
The attorney for a California man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student says his client is depressed in jail and feels remorse for his family.

Attorney Edward Munoz said Friday that 20-year-old Samuel Woodward has been reading the Bible and faring relatively well under the circumstances.

Munoz spoke after a preliminary hearing for Woodward was delayed to June 14 to give lawyers time to review evidence.

Woodward has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

Bernstein went missing while visiting his family on winter break in Orange County. Authorities say they found his body buried at a park where he went with Woodward the night he disappeared.

Bernstein was gay and Jewish and authorities are investigating the possibility of a hate crime.

