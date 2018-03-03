Shelter Me: Getyourpet.com

PETS & ANIMALS

David Murphy reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2018.

Getyourpet.com is like online dating for animals. Matching people looking to adopt with those looking for a new home for their pet.

"Entering a shelter for an animal can be extremely stressful. They are exposed to the risk of getting sick, and the worst of all they are exposed to the possibility of being euthanized," says Co-founder Angela Marcus.

Angela Marcus helped found the program in our region last summer. Already it has spread nationwide.

They are celebrating 500 home-to-home adoptions so far this year.

"It's a great way to learn all about the pet you could be bringing into your home," says Marcus.

Snoopy is a pointer mix with lots of energy, and she has started obedience training.

"She is ready to go into a home where someone can continue that training, and teach her more tricks," Marcus says.

Brittany is an interesting mix of Pomeranian and American Eskimo.

"An absolute sweetheart, she is one classy gal," says Marcus.

The five-year-old fluffball requires daily brushing, to keep her coat looking fresh.

If you're more into the low-maintenance type, Woody is your man.

The mixed-breed is neutered and up to date on all his shots.

Chili is also from getyourpet.com, she is a little shy and probably needs an experienced dog owner to give her the time that her current owners do.

If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit Getyourpet.com.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
