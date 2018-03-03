REAL ESTATE

Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
Chicago celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic have listed their Gold Coast mansion for $6.8 million.

Built in 1866, the 8,000-square-foot home at 105 East Bellevue Place was renovated down to the studs just over two years ago, according to the Baird & Warner real estate listing.

A luxurious mansion that spans more than eight city lots hit the market Thursday at a record asking price of $50 million.


The home features five bedroom suites, including a master suite that spans the entire third floor and showcases a 15-foot cathedral ceiling, a spa-quality master bath and two-story bathroom/dressing room.

A sprawling estate in the northern suburbs has just been named the most beautiful home for sale in Illinois by Architectural Digest.



Ideal for entertaining, the home boasts a chef's quality kitchen with slabs of Calcutta marble, multiple Subzero fridges and two full-height wine coolers and a media room with wood-paneled walls, a custom full bar and three large-screen televisions.

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)


The back deck - accessible from a wall of French doors off the main-floor family room - features an outdoor fireplace, kitchen and large-screen TV.

The home also features an attached, two-car heated garage and a roof deck with stunning lake and city views.

