Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M

CHICAGO (WPVI) --Chicago celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic have listed their Gold Coast mansion for $6.8 million.
Built in 1866, the 8,000-square-foot home at 105 East Bellevue Place was renovated down to the studs just over two years ago, according to the Baird & Warner real estate listing.
The home features five bedroom suites, including a master suite that spans the entire third floor and showcases a 15-foot cathedral ceiling, a spa-quality master bath and two-story bathroom/dressing room.
Ideal for entertaining, the home boasts a chef's quality kitchen with slabs of Calcutta marble, multiple Subzero fridges and two full-height wine coolers and a media room with wood-paneled walls, a custom full bar and three large-screen televisions.
The back deck - accessible from a wall of French doors off the main-floor family room - features an outdoor fireplace, kitchen and large-screen TV.
The home also features an attached, two-car heated garage and a roof deck with stunning lake and city views.
