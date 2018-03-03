PETS & ANIMALS

Thousands of starfish wash ashore in Southeast UK

Thousands of starfish wash ashore in Southeast UK (WPVI)

KENT, UK (WPVI) --
A wintry storm making its way across parts of Europe, the UK and Ireland left an unusual side effect in its path.

Video taken by Alex Theuma shows thousands of starfish washed up onto beaches in Kent, in the UK's southeast.

Theuma captured the footage while he was walking his dog along Dumpton Gap beach after the worst of the weather.

According to local reports, the starfish phenomenon was spotted on a number of beaches along the coast.

