A woman is under arrest for allegedly dumping popcorn on a 2-year-old child at a movie theater in Nassau County in January.Detectives said 25-year-old Keri Karman and 61-year-old Charles Karman, of Baldwin, told the child to quiet down during the movie at a theater in Levittown.The girl's mother intervened then Keri Karman put her hand over the girl's mouth and started yelling and cursing at her.Police said Keri then dumped popcorn on the girl, hit her in the head with the empty container and ran off.The little girl suffered a contusion.Both of the Karmans are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.