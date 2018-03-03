A man from South Carolina is facing charges after police say he sent false bombs to a teenager on Long Island whom he met online.Twenty-two-year-old James Dickerson is accused of sending the bombs containing chemicals and a pressure cooker filled with thumbtacks to the 19-year-old's Plainview home in November 2017.Nassau County police worked with the NYPD and federal investigators to arrest Dickerson and extradite him to Long Island.Dickerson is charged with three counts of placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and first-degree harassment.------