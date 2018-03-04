Driver slams into planter, fence in deadly crash

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --A person was killed after a crash in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Wissahickon Avenue.
Police say the driver of an SUV veered off the street and hit a concrete planter on the sidewalk.
The SUV then smashed through a fence and came to a stop on SEPTA property.
Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
It is not known why the driver lost control.
The person's identity has not been released.
