Del. Valley deals with toppled trees, power outages

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Toppled trees and downed powers lines from the nor'easter's damaging winds continue to cause problems across the Delaware Valley.
A tree came crashing down onto on car on Rodmore Road near Belfield Avenue in Havertown, Delaware County.
The car was crushed beneath the weight of the tree. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
A large tree fell on a car early Sunday morning on 66th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.
Nobody was in the car at the time.
Another tree fell on the 4700 block of South Coucourse Drive in Fairmount Park late Saturday night.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting for their power to come back on.
PECO says this is the third worst storm for them in terms of outages, following the ice storm of 2014 and Super Storm Sandy.
The latest power outage numbers can be found here.
Asplundh Tree Experts are hard at work, too. The Action Cam found crews working in Conshohocken along the 700 block of River Road.
With so many trees down, PECO says those crews are valuable to help their efforts.
"Our crews are still running into trees that are down across roads and we have to wait for tree crews to come in or municipalities to come through and help clear those roads before we can get through to the equipment that's damaged to make our repairs," PECO's Deb Yemniian said.
Delaware County has reported almost half its homes and businesses lost power at the peak of the storm.
