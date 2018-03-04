ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Penn tops Brown 99-93 for share of Ivy crown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. --
Ryan Betley scored a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds and Pennsylvania never trailed in beating Brown 99-93 to clinch at least a share of the Ivy League title, its first since the 2006-07 season, in Saturday's regular-season finale for both teams.

Caleb Wood scored 18 points, Darnell Foreman had 16, AJ Brodeur added 11, and Max Rothschild scored nine points with 10 rebounds for the Quakers (22-8, 12-2).

The Quakers hit 11 of 18 3-pointers (61.1 percent) and shot 56.1 percent from the field to sweep the season series.

After leading 47-31 at halftime, Antonio Woods' layup put Penn up 58-40 and the Quakers led by 22 on Jackson Donahue's 3 with 11:14 to go. Tamenang Choh scored 11 straight for Brown and the Bears closed to 97-93 on Jason Massey's 3 with two seconds left before Betley iced it with two free throws.

Choh and Brandon Anderson scored 23 apiece and Desmond Cambridge added 16 for Brown (11-16, 4-10), which has lost six straight. It was a season high for Choh, a freshman.

