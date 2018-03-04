Penn tops Brown 99-93 for share of Ivy crown

Ryan Betley scored a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds and Pennsylvania never trailed in beating Brown 99-93 to clinch at least a share of the Ivy League title, its first since the 2006-07 season, in Saturday's regular-season finale for both teams.Caleb Wood scored 18 points, Darnell Foreman had 16, AJ Brodeur added 11, and Max Rothschild scored nine points with 10 rebounds for the Quakers (22-8, 12-2).The Quakers hit 11 of 18 3-pointers (61.1 percent) and shot 56.1 percent from the field to sweep the season series.After leading 47-31 at halftime, Antonio Woods' layup put Penn up 58-40 and the Quakers led by 22 on Jackson Donahue's 3 with 11:14 to go. Tamenang Choh scored 11 straight for Brown and the Bears closed to 97-93 on Jason Massey's 3 with two seconds left before Betley iced it with two free throws.Choh and Brandon Anderson scored 23 apiece and Desmond Cambridge added 16 for Brown (11-16, 4-10), which has lost six straight. It was a season high for Choh, a freshman.------