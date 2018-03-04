Disney donating $1M from 'Black Panther' to Boys & Girls Clubs

Marvel's 'Black Panther' is a box office hit.And now Disney, the parent company of 6abc, is giving a cut of that back to children.Disney is donating $1-million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.The donation will support youth STEM programs in Philadelphia and several other major cities.STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The Boys and Girls Club endorses STEM.'Black Panther' has brought in $700 million worldwide since its release.'Black Panther' is a production of Marvel Studios.------