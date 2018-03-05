DOG

Bucks County family loses dog to downed wire

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog electrocuted by live wire in Bucks County following storm: Christie Illeto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 4, 2018 (WPVI)

By
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two-year-old Brewster, a rescued Blue Nose Pit Bull, was electrocuted in his backyard following Friday's storm.

The source of his death - a live wire that snapped after strong winds uprooted trees in Southampton during the weekend's nor'easter.

The family says their calls to PECO went unanswered, until late Sunday evening when the wires were finally removed from their backyard.

"We called multiple times," said Bree Halil. "We were told it's a live line and we are not a priority."

But by then, the damage was already done.

"It's really sad. He was the biggest sweetheart," said Halil. "He was the sweetest boy ever. He didn't deserve that."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newsdogelectrocution
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Child airlifted to CHOP after being bitten by dog in Horsham
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News