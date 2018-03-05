Two women were arrested after a fight erupted at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey on Sunday.Tracy Jones, 47, of Philadelphia was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and related offenses.Stephanie Levengood, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.Investigators say the incident began with an argument among patrons inside the restaurant and escalated into a fight inside and in front of the establishment.An employee suffered a laceration to his left hand during the melee.Police say the incident remains under investigation.Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Tim Parks at 856-845-6300, ext. 1225.------