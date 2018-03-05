A woman lying on her bed was injured when a bullet came through her apartment window in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.The incident happened shortly after midnight Monday on the 7100 block of Brant Place.Police say the woman sustained a bruise on her thigh and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for observation.Officers say though she was injured, the woman was not shot. It's believed she was hit by flying glass. Police located the bullet on the living room floor.Detectives are talking to a 38-year-old resident who also lives in the apartment and was home at the time.------