A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Feasterville, Bucks County.The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday on the unit block of Henry Avenue.Heavy fire was showing from the single-family house when crews arrived.Officials say the floor collapsed and the Trevose Fire Company firefighter fell to the basement.Medics rushed the firefighter to Saint Mary Medical Center. Officials say the firefighter, described as young, was awake and conscious on his way to the hospital.The fire was placed under control around 3:30 a.m.No one was home at the time of the fire.------