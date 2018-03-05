Fight in beer store leads to double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.Investigators say a fight escalated and led to the gunfire.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Whitaker Avenue and the Roosevelt Boulevard.Two men were shot several times in the chest and are both in critical condition.According to investigators, the two groups of men had been in a beer takeout store moments before the fight started."They entered the beer store at separate times. But they did exit the store around the same time. That's when it's clearly recorded there was a fistfight. One of the males pulled a gun and fired shots," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police are searching for the gunman and two other men who ran from the scene------