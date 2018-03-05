FOOD & DRINK

6 Minute Meals: Shellfish Cobb salad

6 Minute Meals: Shellfish Cobb salad - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen at Ocean Prime in Center City Philadelphia to mix up a shellfish cobb salad.

The Meal:

Shellfish Cobb Salad
4 ea Large, poached shrimp (Chef Tip - pre poach cocktail shrimp or buy a pre-prepared platter in the grocery store seafood section or a bag in frozen foods. Store unused portions in freezer)
5 pc English cucumbers, quartered
4 ea grape tomato, halved (Chef Tip: Pre-cut & store veggies; they make great snacks through the week as well)
4 oz mixed greens (Chef Tip: Add some iceberg & Romaine for some extra crunch but any lettuce works)
ea avocado, quartered
1 strip bacon, cooked (Chef Tip: You can bake in oven with brown sugar for a candied bacon. Bacon Bits also work)
1 oz blue cheese, crumbled
1 ea hard boiled egg, chopped (Chef Tip: Pre-make & store hardboiled eggs)
Pinch of salt

Dressings: (Chef Tip: Pre-make & store your dressings in squeeze bottles)
1 tsp lemonette (equal parts lemon juice and white balsamic)

1 oz gourmet dressing - (1 tb Dijon mustard,1 tb champagne vinegar, pinch white sugar, salt &white pepper to taste)

Chives and lemon wedge for garnish (optional)

Directions:
-Add 1 ounce of gourmet dressing to the bottom of a bowl
-Add salt, mixed greens, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, & bacon strip broken into small pieces
-Toss & build on plate
-Add crumbled blue cheese
-Toss poached shrimp with lemonette dressing and add to top of salad
-Garnish with chives & lemon wedge *Optional
Enjoy!

The Deal:

Make a reservation to dine at Ocean Prime any Monday in March and mention you saw the 6abc Six Minute Meal & a Deal feature, and they'll give you a complimentary ravioli appetizer to enjoy with your meal.
Offer good Monday, March 5, 12, 19 & 26

Ocean Prime
124 S 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163
WEBSITE: www.ocean-prime.com

------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
